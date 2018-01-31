Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Propels team to victory

Marchessault scored the game-winning goal with 1:36 left in regulation Tuesday against Calgary.

Marchessault made a great move on defenseman Mark Giordano before beating Mike Smith with a perfect snipe to give Vegas a 3-2 lead. The goal came just 10 seconds after Erik Haula netted the equalizer, helping the Golden Knights tie the NHL record for most victories by an expansion team. Marchessault has played a center role in this historic season, racking up 18 goals and 48 points in 46 games. The former Panther has been held off the scoresheet just twice in his last 10 outings and remains a must-own fantasy forward in all formats.