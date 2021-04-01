Marchessault notched an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Marchessault produced a shot that led to William Karlsson scoring on a rebound in the second period. The 30-year-old Marchessault has a goal and six assists in his last eight games. For the season, the Quebec native has racked up 26 points, 101 shots, 35 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 34 contests. He's likely to be steady on offense in a top-six role.