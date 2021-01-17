Marchessault notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Marchessault set up his center, William Karlsson, for the game-tying goal in a 6-on-5 situation. The 30-year-old Marchessault already has a goal and an assist this year -- he's probably not going to keep up the point-per-game pace, but he'll usually provide solid stretches on the scoresheet. He's added four hits and a plus-2 rating in two contests.