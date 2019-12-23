Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Provides insurance goal
Marchessault scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.
Marchessault picked up his 12th goal of the season late in the third period to seal the win for Vegas. He's hit the scoresheet in four of his last give games and now has seven goals in the month of December after totaling just five in October and November. Marchessault, it appears, can be penciled in for a fourth straight 25-goal season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Earns pair of points in OT loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Collects 10th goal•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Forces overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Natural hat trick in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Productive showing•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Notches assist in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.