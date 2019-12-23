Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Provides insurance goal

Marchessault scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Marchessault picked up his 12th goal of the season late in the third period to seal the win for Vegas. He's hit the scoresheet in four of his last give games and now has seven goals in the month of December after totaling just five in October and November. Marchessault, it appears, can be penciled in for a fourth straight 25-goal season.