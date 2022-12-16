Marchessault logged two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Marchessault helped out on a Chandler Stephenson power-play goal in the first period and Reilly Smith's empty-netter in the third. While Marchessault hadn't recorded a helper in December prior to Thursday, he'd been productive with six goals in the first seven games of the month. The winger is up to 14 tallies, 12 helpers, 11 power-play points, 108 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-1 rating in 32 contests.