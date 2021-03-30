Marchessault notched two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Marchessault set up a power-play goal by Reilly Smith and an even-strength tally from Nicolas Hague in the second period. The two-assist effort got Marchessault to the 25-point mark in 33 contests this year. He's added 97 shots on net, 35 PIM and a plus-6 rating in a top-six role.