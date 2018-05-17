Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Pumps in another pair

Marchessault scored twice for the second straight game, lifting his team to a 4-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3 on Wednesday.

At nine points in his past five games, Marchessault is stealing the show as Vegas' magical season keeps rolling. The Jets clearly have no answer for him right now, as he's contributed on six of the Knights' nine goals in the series. Unless the price is insane, make sure he's in your lineup for Game 4.