Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Puts up two points
Marchessault scored a goal and assisted on another in Sunday's 3-2 win over Arizona.
The former Panther is all sorts of hot right now, as he's piled up 13 points in his last seven games. Marchessault's hot streak gives him a jaw-dropping 25 points in 23 contests, an 82-game pace of 89 (!) points, which makes him easily one of the biggest fantasy surprises of the season. Along with teammate William Karlsson, who also has 25 points, Marchessault has helped thrust Vegas to unlikely relevance in its inaugural season.
