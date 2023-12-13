Marchessault recorded three assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

Two of Marchessault's helpers came on the power play. The 32-year-old winger has accumulated five goals and four assists over six contests in December, though it's not unusual for him to fire away at the net rather than set up his teammates. For the season, Marchessault has 14 goals, nine helpers, 98 shots, 18 PIM, 25 hits and a plus-2 rating over 30 games in a top-six role.