Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Rakes in power-play helper

Marchessault provided a power-play assist and three shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Marchessault set up Paul Stastny's second tally of the game to make it a 4-1 lead for the Golden Knights at the time. The 28-year-old winger has three points and 20 shots through six games. He's too talented to keep shooting five percent all year -- expect a goal binge to come at some point.