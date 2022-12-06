Marchessault scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Marchessault netted his 10th goal of the campaign, putting Vegas up 2-0 in the first period. The winger has three tallies and an assist over his last five games as he remains a steady scorer on the second line. He's up to 20 points, 91 shots, 35 hits and a plus-1 rating through 27 outings this season.