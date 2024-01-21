Marchessault scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Marchessault's tally ignited the Golden Knights' rally in the third period. He's scored in three straight games and now has 20 goals on the year, his third straight campaign and seventh overall to reach that mark. He's never had more than 30 goals in a season, but he has a chance to change that in 2023-24. Marchessault has added 13 assists, 157 shots on net, 42 hits and 22 PIM through 46 outings.