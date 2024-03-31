Marchessault scored the overtime winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Wild.

The 33-year-old winger was already having a career-best campaign, but Saturday's heroics gave Marchessault his first 40-goal season. Eight of those tallies have come in the last 11 games, and he's been locked in for more than a month now, collecting 12 goals and 19 points over the last 18 contests.