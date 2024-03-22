Marchessault recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Marchessault set up a Jack Eichel tally in the first period. The assist was Marchessault's first in eight games, but he made up for it with six goals in that span. The 33-year-old winger is up to 60 points on the year while adding 230 shots on net, 89 hits, 34 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 69 outings. A 70-point campaign is still within reach if he finishes the season strong.