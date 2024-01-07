Marchessault scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Marchessault entered Saturday with no points over his last three games. He snapped the slump a game shy of matching his longest drought of the year by setting up Jack Eichel on the opening goal. Marchessault has been solid in a top-six role, but his offense has often come in bursts. He's at 28 points, 137 shots on net, 38 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 40 appearances this season.
