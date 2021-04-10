Marchessault scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.
Marchessault opened the scoring 3:03 into the game. He added his helper on Reilly Smith's second tally. In his last seven outings, Marchessault has two goals and four helpers. The 30-year-old forward is up to 29 points, 126 shots on goal, 35 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 39 appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores in blowout win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Provides assist•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: One of each in Monday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Produces assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Assist and fight in win•