Marchessault scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

Marchessault opened the scoring 3:03 into the game. He added his helper on Reilly Smith's second tally. In his last seven outings, Marchessault has two goals and four helpers. The 30-year-old forward is up to 29 points, 126 shots on goal, 35 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 39 appearances this season.