Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Records third straight multi-point game
Marchessault recorded his third straight multi-point game Thursday, notching a goal and an assist in a win over San Jose.
Marchessault has reached the 20-goal mark for the second consecutive season and is now up to 54 points in 51 games. The top-line winger has been remarkably consistent all season and is sporting a fantastic plus-24 rating. He plays on the first power-play unit, but only 11 of his points have come with the man advantage, showcasing just how much of an offensive threat he really is. Marchessault is fantasy gold and an automatic roll whenever he's in action.
