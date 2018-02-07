Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Records two more points Tuesday

Marchessault scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

This was Marchessault's second consecutive multi-point showing, and he's now up to a high-end 19 goals, 33 assists and 3.63 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. It's also worth noting that his 173 shots rank 13th in the league. At this stage of the game, Marchessault shouldn't be a surprise anymore, but he still might be undervalued in some circles.