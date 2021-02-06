Marchessault scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Marchessault's goal at 10:40 of the first period ended up being the game-winner. He also set up William Karlsson in the second period. The 30-year-old Marchessault is up to two goals, seven points, 18 shots and a plus-4 rating in eight contests this season. Despite seeing time on the second power-play unit, none of his points this year have come with the man advantage yet.