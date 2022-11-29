Marchessault posted an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Marchessault set up William Karlsson's opening tally at 15:59 of the first period. Over the last seven games, Marchessault has a goal and five assists. The veteran winger is up to eight tallies, 10 helpers, 83 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-1 rating through 24 contests. He's on approximately a 60-point pace, which would be the third time in his career he hits that mark if he can keep it going.