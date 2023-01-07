Marchessault (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

This paves the way for Marchessault to return to action Saturday against Los Angeles following a six-game absence. He practiced on a line with Jack Eichel and Reilly Smith on Friday. Marchessault also worked on the second power-play unit during the session. He has notched 14 goals and 27 points in 35 games this season.