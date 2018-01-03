Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Renews contract for six years, $30 million

Marchessault signed a six-year, $30 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Pried away from the Panthers at the expansion draft, Marchessault would've been able to walk as an unrestricted free agent in July, but this signing proves that he's committed to helping the Golden Knights make an unprecedented run at the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs in their inaugural season. The burgeoning winger has 15 goals, 22 assists and a plus-13 rating to complement seven power-play points through 35 games. According to Left Wing Lock, he is a flanker on the third-most productive line in the entire league, joining forces with Reilly Smith and center William Karlsson.