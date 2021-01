Marchessault notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Marchessault sprung an odd-man rush in a 4-on-4 situation. He got the puck to Reilly Smith, who set up Shea Theodore's second tally of the contest. Marchessault has been dynamic to start the year, with a goal and three helpers through four contests. The 30-year-old Quebec native has added eight PIM, six hits and a plus-3 rating.