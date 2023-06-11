Marchessault posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers in Game 4.
Marchessault's up to eight goals and six assists during his nine-game point streak. He wasn't the star of the show Saturday, but he helped out on a William Karlsson tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Marchessault is up to 24 points in 21 playoff contests, joining Florida's Matthew Tkachuk and Dallas' Roope Hintz atop the postseason scoring chart. Marchessault has added a plus-16 rating, 74 shots on net and 52 hits.
