Marchessault scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Marchessault gave Vegas a 2-1 lead late in the second period, but it didn't last. He's picked up two goals and two helpers in his last five games since snapping his three-game point drought. The 31-year-old winger is up to seven tallies, five assists, 55 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-1 rating through 17 contests. He remains a consistent volume shooter on the second line, and it's fair to say his current level of production should be sustainable.