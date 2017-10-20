Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Rocking non-contact jersey

Marchessault (lower body) practiced with the team Friday in a non-contact sweater.

Marchessault has missed Vegas's previous two contests as he recovers from his lower-body ailment. The winger has tallied just one goal in his four appearances this season, which is well off his 2016-17 pace of 30 goals in 75 outings. Saturday's game-day skate should provide more clarity regarding the 26-year-old's status for the Golden Knights' clash with the Blues.