Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Rocking non-contact jersey
Marchessault (lower body) practiced with the team Friday in a non-contact sweater.
Marchessault has missed Vegas's previous two contests as he recovers from his lower-body ailment. The winger has tallied just one goal in his four appearances this season, which is well off his 2016-17 pace of 30 goals in 75 outings. Saturday's game-day skate should provide more clarity regarding the 26-year-old's status for the Golden Knights' clash with the Blues.
