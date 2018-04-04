Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Ruled out of road trip
Marchessault (undisclosed) will miss the final two games of the regular season, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
It seemed as though Marchessault was likely just getting a night off to rest when he didn't suit up for Tuesday's game against Vancouver, but this latest report suggests he's actually dealing with an undisclosed injury. The severity of the 27-year-old winger's malady remains a mystery, but the Golden Knights will hope to have him back for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, as he's been fantastic this season, racking up 27 goals and 75 points in 76 contests.
