Marchessault picked up a goal, six shots, and an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues.
Marchessault assisted on William Karlsson's goal early in the third period before scoring his 30th of the season just 3 minutes later. The goal was the 31-year-old forward's first in six games, as he reached the 30-goal mark for the second time in his career. Marchessault will finish the season with 66 points (30 goals and 36 assists) in 76 games.
