Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores fifth goal in victory
Marchessault netted his fifth goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's win over Vancouver.
It was the first goal in four games for Marchessault, who is up to 12 points in 15 contests. The 26-year-old has been impressive since arriving in Vegas and is locked into a top-six role. While more might have been expected in the goal-scoring department given his 30 tallies in Florida last season, Marchessault appears to generate something every night and should continue producing at a consistent rate. His role on the first power-play unit and willingness to fire pucks on net make him one worth owning in fantasy.
