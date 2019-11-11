Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores fourth goal in loss
Marchessault scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Marchessault has been consistently productive as of late, having reached the scoresheet in six of his last seven games. His goal-scoring pace, however, remains well off of his levels from the previous three seasons when he hit the 25-goal mark each of those years. Marchessault is certainly talented enough to return to those levels and his recent production indicates he may be righting the ship as we speak.
