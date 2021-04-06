Marchessault scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Marchessault banked his shot off the shoulder of Blues goalie Ville Husso for the Golden Knights' fifth goal of the contest. The tricky play counted as Marchessault's 10th tally of the year, and he snapped a six-game goal drought. He's added 17 assists, 112 shots on net, 35 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 37 outings.