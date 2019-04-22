Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores in losing effort
Marchessault scored the Golden Knights' lone goal Sunday in their Game 6 loss to the Sharks.
The Golden Knights peppered opposing goalie Martin Jones with 59 shots, but could only get one by. Marchessault contributed a whopping eight shots on goal.
