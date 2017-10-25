Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores in return from IR
After missing the last three games with a lower body ailment, Marchessault scored a power play goal in a 4-2 win against Chicago.
Marchessault now has two goals in his last two games and looks to be completely healed up after a short IR stint. Centering a top-six line and getting 3:45 of power-play ice time per game, the 5-foot-9 Quebec native should continue to see plenty of scoring chances.
