Marchessault scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Marchessault has scored five times and added two assists in his last nine games. The Quebec native is up to 14 goals, seven helpers, 83 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 26 contests overall. He's finding success in a second-line role this season.

