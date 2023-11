Marchessault scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Marchessault snapped his four-game point drought with the tally. Prior to the slump, he'd been fairly consistent while filling a top-line role. The winger is up to seven goals, three assists, 48 shots, 18 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 17 appearances this season.