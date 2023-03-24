Marchessault scored a goal on five shots in a 3-2 victory over the Flames on Thursday.
Marchessault opened the scoring midway through the first period, beating Jacob Markstrom with a top-shelf wrister on an odd-man rush. It's been a solid month for Marchessault, with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his last 12 games. The 32-year-old winger is up to 23 goals and 50 points through 66 games this season.
