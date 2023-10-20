Marchessault scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Marchessault got Vegas on the board with a power-play tally late in the first period, tying the game 1-1. It's the second goal of the season for Marchessault, who scored in the Golden Knights' opener but was held without a point in his last three contests. The 32-year-old winger should offer consistent scoring production again this season after he tallied 28 goals and 57 points last year.