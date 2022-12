Marchessault scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Over his last 10 games, Marchessault has remained fairly consistent with three goals and five helpers. Three of those points have come on the power play, as have seven of his 19 points on the season. The winger has added 88 shots on net, 34 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 26 appearances.