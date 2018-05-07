Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores to help Golden Knights advance
Marchessault opened the scoring in Game 6 on the way to a 3-0 series win over the Sharks on Sunday.
Marchessault potted four goals to complement five helpers in Round 2 but it's worth noting that he didn't have any points in either of Vegas' losses. In order to hang with stiffer competition, he'll need to produce with more consistency, but the overall body of work from Marchessault has been terrific all season.
