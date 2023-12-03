Marchessault scored a pair of goals on five shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Marchessault opened the scoring on the power play and closed it with an empty-netter. The 32-year-old had gone four games without a point and six contests without a goal entering Saturday. That slump cost him a spot on the top line, but he's still in a premium role on the first power-play unit, where he's earned five points this season. The winger has 11 goals, five assists, 77 shots on net, 24 hits and 16 PIM over 25 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Pockets helper in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Three points in OT loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Adds helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Summons hats Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Sends helper Saturday•