Marchessault scored a pair of goals on five shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Marchessault opened the scoring on the power play and closed it with an empty-netter. The 32-year-old had gone four games without a point and six contests without a goal entering Saturday. That slump cost him a spot on the top line, but he's still in a premium role on the first power-play unit, where he's earned five points this season. The winger has 11 goals, five assists, 77 shots on net, 24 hits and 16 PIM over 25 appearances.