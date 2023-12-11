Marchessault scored a pair of goals on six shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Marchessault got Vegas on the board in the second period and added another tally in the third. He also had one of the Golden Knights' two shootout goals to help secure the win after they blew a late lead. The winger has five goals and one assist over five games in December, and he's up to 14 tallies, 20 points, 94 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-2 rating through 29 contests overall.