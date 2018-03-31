Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores twice in triumph
Marchessault had the game-winner and scored a first-period goal Friday in a 4-3 overtime win over St. Louis.
Marchessault has now scored in seven straight games and apparently still has plenty in the tank after a long, successful campaign. He's the Golden Knights' scoring leader with 75 points, and it doesn't look like he's going to cool off anytime soon.
