Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores twice in triumph

Marchessault had the game-winner and scored a first-period goal Friday in a 4-3 overtime win over St. Louis.

Marchessault has now scored in seven straight games and apparently still has plenty in the tank after a long, successful campaign. He's the Golden Knights' scoring leader with 75 points, and it doesn't look like he's going to cool off anytime soon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories