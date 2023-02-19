Marchessault scored two goals on seven shots, fueling the Golden Knights to a 5-4 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Marchessault scored his first of two goals in the first period off a nice pass from Paul Cotter. He also extended the Golden Knights' lead to 4-2 with another goal later in the first period. This performance gives Marchessault a goal for the first time in 14 games, and snaps a three-game point drought too. On the season, Marchessault has 17 goals and 36 points in 50 games.