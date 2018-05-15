Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores twice to even series
Marchessault iced Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, scoring at the end of the first period and notching the final goal for a 3-1 win over Winnipeg on Monday.
Marchessault has taken his game to an even higher level in the Western Finals, as he's now scored a point on four of Vegas' five goals against the Jets. He's been outstanding during this year's playoffs with five multi-point games, and he doesn't show any signs of slowing down as the series shifts to Nevada.
