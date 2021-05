Marchessault scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Marchessault completed the Golden Knights' come-from-behind win with his tally 4:42 into overtime. The 30-year-old forward has 17 goals, 42 points, 165 shots on net, a plus-16 rating and 39 PIM through 52 contests. He should continue in his long-held second-line role with power-play duties.