Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Second straight game with assist

Marchessault got an assist Sunday during a 3-2 victory over Los Angeles in Game 3.

Much like Vegas fans have been seeing all season, the tally was also assisted by Reilly Smith and scored by William Karlsson, as Vegas' breakout top line buried Los Angeles with the third goal. Marchessault now has two assists in the postseason, but Jonathan Quick has limited Vegas' offense for the most part during the series, only allowing six goals on 110 shots. The 27-year-old is averaging four shots on goal per game and averaging 3:43 of power-play time, and should continue to play an integral part of Vegas' quest for the Stanley Cup, as he's essentially locked onto the first power-play unit and forward line.