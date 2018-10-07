Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Secures second point of new season
Marchessault provided a game-tying assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Wild.
Marchessault connected with newcomer Max Pacioretty for his second point of the young season and Patches' first goal in armor. It's safe to say that the Golden Knights wouldn't have been able to realize the fairy-tale narrative of making it to the Stanley Cup Finals without the help of Marchessault. He posted ridiculous regular-season numbers, including 75 points (16 on the power play) and a plus-36 rating to complement 268 shots, and the Quebec native exceeded a point per game in the postseason. He's a bona fide No. 1 fantasy winger.
