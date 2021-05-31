Marchessault recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.
Marchessault picked up his first point since Game 2 of the first round in Sunday's blowout loss. The 30-year-old winger's lack of success has been a bit of bad luck -- he's produced 29 shots on net in eight playoff contests. He's added 28 hits and an even plus-minus rating from a second-line role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Breaks team's scoring funk•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Seals win in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Pots goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Goal and assist in return•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Ready to rock•