Marchessault recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Marchessault picked up his first point since Game 2 of the first round in Sunday's blowout loss. The 30-year-old winger's lack of success has been a bit of bad luck -- he's produced 29 shots on net in eight playoff contests. He's added 28 hits and an even plus-minus rating from a second-line role.