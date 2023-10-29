Marchessault posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Marchessault set up Mark Stone's go-ahead tally in the third period. While Marchessault has earned a point in four of the last five games, he's still searching for his first multi-point effort of the season. The winger is at three goals, two assists, 28 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-1 rating through nine contests.