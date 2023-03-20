Marchessault logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Marchessault set up the last goal of Jack Eichel's hat trick. Through 10 games in March, Marchessault has five goals, six helpers, 21 shots and a plus-3 rating. The winger remains a consistent presence on offense on the top line, with 49 points, 197 shots, 66 hits and a minus-2 rating through 64 contests overall.